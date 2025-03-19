Social Security Administration Will Crack Down on ID Checks

In an effort to limit fraudulent claims, the Social Security Administration will impose tighter identity-proofing measures—which will require millions of recipients and applicants to visit agency field offices rather than interact with the agency over the phone, the AP reports. Beginning March 31st, people will no longer be able to verify their identity to the SSA over the phone, and those who cannot properly verify their identity over the agency's "my Social Security" online service will be required to visit an agency field office in person to complete the verification process, agency leadership told reporters Tuesday. The change will apply to new Social Security applicants and existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.