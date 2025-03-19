Man Deported to Megaprison Was No Gang Member: Lawyer

The White House says the 200 Venezuelan citizens flown to El Salvador Saturday in defiance of a judge's order are part of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. But a lawyer for one of the men says he's actually an LGBTQ+ artist who sought refuge in the US after fleeing political persecution in Venezuela, that he has no criminal history, and that he was mistaken for a gang member due to his tattoos, which the Guardian describes as "benign." A number of relatives of deported men are similarly coming forward to insist their family members are not part of Tren de Aragua, NBC News reports.