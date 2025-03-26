Ben Affleck: Truth Behind Divorce Is Very 'Quotidian'

Ben Affleck addressed his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in a cover story for GQ , though the relationship was just a small tidbit of what the lengthy interview covered. The subject initially came up as Affleck discussed his participation in Lopez's 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, conceding, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers." But, he said, "I think it's important to say that wasn't the cause of some major fracture. It's not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"

During the second half of the interview, a few days after the first, Affleck brought it up again, saying he'd been thinking about it and noting, "I hope I was clear that really this is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life. But I really hope that whatever you use doesn't suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect." He went on, ultimately concluding that there was "no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" behind the breakup, which he called "quotidian." Read the full interview for his complete answer, plus much more on his life and career. (More Ben Affleck stories.)