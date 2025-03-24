Bayer Ordered to Cough Up Another $2B Over Roundup

A jury in Georgia has ordered Monsanto parent Bayer to pay nearly $2.1 billion in damages to a man who says the company's Roundup weed killer caused his cancer, according to attorneys representing the plaintiff. The verdict marks the latest in a long-running series of court battles Monsanto has faced over its Roundup herbicide . The agrochemical giant says it will appeal the verdict, reached in a Georgia courtroom late Friday, in efforts to overturn the decision, per the AP . The penalties awarded include $65 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages, law firms Arnold & Itkin LLP and Kline & Specter PC said in a statement. That marks one of the largest legal settlements reached in a Roundup-related case to date.

Plaintiff John Barnes filed his lawsuit against Monsanto in 2021, seeking damages related to his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Arnold & Itkin attorney Kyle Findley, the lead trial lawyer on the case, said the verdict will help put his client in a better position to get the treatment he needs going forward. "It's been a long road for him ... and he was happy that the truth related to the product (has) been exposed," Findley told the AP on Sunday. He called the verdict an "important milestone" after "another example of Monsanto's refusal to accept responsibility for poisoning people with this toxic product."

Germany-based Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018, has continued to dispute claims that Roundup causes cancer. But the company has been hit with more than 177,000 lawsuits involving the weedkiller and set aside $16 billion to settle cases. In a statement, Monsanto said Friday's verdict "conflicts with the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and the consensus of regulatory bodies and their scientific assessments worldwide." Findley accused Monsanto of ignoring several scientific studies related to the toxicity of Roundup. Some studies associate Roundup's key ingredient, glyphosate, with cancer, although the Environmental Protection Agency has said it is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans when used as directed. (This comes two months after a $2.25 billion verdict.)