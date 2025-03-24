Mike Myers Gives Canada a Rallying Cry

Mike Myers' "elbows up" rallying cry has moved from Saturday Night Live to an official Liberal Party ad featuring new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Ahead of the April 28 general election , Myers and Carney seemingly bump into each other in Canada—where else but a hockey rink? Myers, a US resident, says he came up north to "check on things." "I'll always be Canadian," he tells a suspicious Carney, who decides a pop quiz on Canadian culture is the only way to know for sure. He tests if Myers still remembers the names of the puppets from a long-running CBC kids show, Mr. Dressup; the capital of Saskatchewan; what comes after "Tragically"; Toronto's two seasons; and what to do as a hockey defenseman facing a two-on-one.

Myers crushes the quiz, correctly answering "Casey and Finnegan"; "Regina"; "Tragically Hip"; "winter and construction"; and "take away the pass, obviously." He then poses a question to Carney. "Will there always be a Canada?" "There will always be a Canada," Carney replies. "All right," Myers responds with a smile. "Elbows up," he says, repeating the phrase and gesture he's delivered on two recent SNL appearances, with Carney joining in. "Elbows up"—inspired by Canadian hockey legend Gordie Howe, who made strategic use of his elbows, per the CBC—has become a Canadian rallying cry in the face of President Trump calling Canada the 51st US state and Elon Musk claiming it's "not a real country."

"We didn't ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves," Carney said in his first speech as Liberal leader, per Newsweek. "So the Americans, they should make no mistake: In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win." At the end of the ad, Myers is revealed to be wearing a hockey jersey reading "Never 51," per Deadline. At the Hill, retired history professor Marie Aquila examines what it would mean for the US to annex Canada, concluding "perhaps Trump should be careful what he wishes for." For one thing, the country of 41 million people would "become one very powerful state," represented by 54 House members, two more than California, Aquila notes. And the US "would have to fund the security of the second largest country by land area in the world." (More Canada stories.)