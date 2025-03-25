For Sale: The Genetic Data of 16M People at 23andMe

The DNA of more than 15 million people who used 23andMe's genetic tests is up for sale. With the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and courting a buyer, its database of genetic information is set to be sold off, leaving users concerned about the fate of their very personal data. "Folks have absolutely no say in where their data is going to go," Tazin Kahn, CEO of Cyber Collective, a nonprofit that advocates for privacy rights, tells NBC News . After 6.9 million users' data was hacked in 2023, people with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage were named on a dark web hacker forum, the outlet notes.

The company says it will not change how it stores customers' data and that any new owner would have to abide by "applicable law," per NPR. But there's almost no federal regulation on lawfully acquired genetic data held by a tech company, experts warn, noting the law tends to regulate only data held by a medical professional or insurance company. When a person gives genetic data to a corporation, "the DNA data could be used to discern your relatives and ancestry, unearth family secrets, and reveal clues about diseases you have or could be predisposed to," Ginny Fahs of Consumer Reports' Innovation Lab tells the Washington Post.

University of Iowa law professor Anya Prince notes some customers will be shocked to learn 23andMe already shares anonymized data with third-party researchers, including pharmaceutical giant GSK to help it develop new drugs. Users can take steps to protect their data, asking 23andMe to delete their genetic information and destroy saliva samples, as California Attorney General Rob Bonta recommended Friday. But even when an account is deleted, "23andMe and/or our contracted genotyping laboratory will retain your Genetic Information, date of birth and sex as required for compliance with applicable legal obligations," a privacy statement reads, per USA Today. (More 23andMe stories.)