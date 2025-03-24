Ex-Yankee Star's Teen Son Dies on Vacation

A family vacation turned into a nightmare for former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner when his 14-year-old son fell ill and died. Gardner, 41, and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the death of the younger of their two sons, Miller Gardner, in a Sunday statement released by the Yankees. They said the teen fell ill along with other family members while vacationing in an undisclosed location, per NBC News. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement said.
The couple said Miller loved sports, hunting, fishing, and "lived life to the fullest every single day," per People. They requested privacy, noting "we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile." The Yankees also released a statement, noting "it wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years—so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller." Miller had "a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the team said. With his death, "words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss." (More New York Yankees stories.)