Ex-Yankee Star's Teen Son Dies on Vacation

A family vacation turned into a nightmare for former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner when his 14-year-old son fell ill and died. Gardner, 41, and his wife, Jessica Gardner, announced the death of the younger of their two sons, Miller Gardner, in a Sunday statement released by the Yankees. They said the teen fell ill along with other family members while vacationing in an undisclosed location, per NBC News. "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement said.