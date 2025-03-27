Ex-NFLer Accused of Running Dogfighting Kennel—Again

A former NFL running back and candidate for the 1993 Heisman Trophy is facing federal charges of running a dogfighting kennel, some two decades after he pleaded guilty to state charges for a similar offense. LeShon Johnson, convicted of dogfighting charges in Oklahoma in 2004, was arrested again this month after federal authorities broke up a dogfighting kennel in the same state and seized 190 pit bull-type dogs, the Justice Department said Tuesday, per the New York Times . "This is believed to be the largest number of dogs ever seized from a single person in a federal dogfighting case," according to the DOJ.

Johnson, who previously received a five-year deferred sentence in the state case, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of 21 federal counts, per People. "Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. Operating out of Mal Kant Kennels based in Broken Arrow and Haskell, the 54-year-old "selectively bred 'champion' and 'grand champion' fighting dogs—dogs that have respectively won three or five fights—to produce offspring with fighting traits and abilities" to be used in dogfights, authorities say. He also sold offspring and stud rights to others involved in dogfighting, according to authorities, who claim to have receipts.

Johnson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 1994 NFL draft out of Northern Illinois University, and went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants, even as he battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma following a diagnosis in 1998, per the Times. His last NFL game came the following year. In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel said "the FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment" and "views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts." (More dogfighting stories.)