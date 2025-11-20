Minn. Church Forgave Decades of Child Abuse: Prosecutors

A Minnesota church failed to report a man who sexually abused children for decades, allowing him to continue to do so, according to an investigation by the Star Tribune and ProPublica. The Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Duluth let Clint Massie off the hook because it believed the matter was resolved after he asked children he abused for their forgiveness, the report claims. "If she spoke of it again, she would be guilty of having an unforgiving heart and the sins would become hers," the outlets write of one young survivor after she met with Massie, the church's preacher, and her father as Massie pleaded for her forgiveness and the three men cried. The church didn't report Massie to law enforcement, as required by law, in her case or many others, the outlets note.
Instead, church leaders facilitated these "forgiveness sessions" between Massie and his victims, which allowed him to remain in the community and continue abusing children. Massie's abuse was reportedly an open secret, with mothers warning their daughters to avoid him. He was eventually convicted on felony charges—and at his sentencing, where he was given more than seven years behind bars, he once more asked for grace. "I beg for their forgiveness, for the damage and hurt that I've caused them over the years," he said of his victims. "I feel responsible for the horrible acts to these children." Prosecutors said the church should've done more to stop him, but church leaders weren't charged. "They have enabled something awful here," says Mike Ryan, the St. Louis County assistant DA who helped prosecute Massie. Read the full story.