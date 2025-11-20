Minn. Church Forgave Decades of Child Abuse: Prosecutors

A Minnesota church failed to report a man who sexually abused children for decades, allowing him to continue to do so, according to an investigation by the Star Tribune and ProPublica. The Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in Duluth let Clint Massie off the hook because it believed the matter was resolved after he asked children he abused for their forgiveness, the report claims. "If she spoke of it again, she would be guilty of having an unforgiving heart and the sins would become hers," the outlets write of one young survivor after she met with Massie, the church's preacher, and her father as Massie pleaded for her forgiveness and the three men cried. The church didn't report Massie to law enforcement, as required by law, in her case or many others, the outlets note.