RFK Jr. Is Asked: What if You're Wrong?

Michael Scherer's lengthy profile of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Atlantic gets to the heart of the matter early: Is the health secretary a "truth-telling crusader, or brain-wormed loon?" Those on both sides will find ammo to bolster their cases in the piece, which is different from most other Kennedy profiles out there in that the health secretary spoke at length with the author. The story's main focus is on Kennedy's crusade against vaccines, and it traces Kennedy's long arc from environmental hero to public health villain in the eyes of the left. Earlier in his career as a lawyer, Kennedy went after corporations polluting waterways. "In the latter part of his career, he has come to perceive a comparable contamination of American health by pharmaceutical and food companies." That is, he sees the system as rigged for Big Pharma to profit from sickness.