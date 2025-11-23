How Holding a Stein Became America's New Beer Sport

Amid the revelry of OktoberFest NYC in Central Park, a quieter but no less intense spectacle unfolds: the national finals of Masskrugstemmen, or competitive steinholding—the art of holding a 5-pound glass of beer at arm's length for as long as humanly possible. The contest, sponsored by Munich's Hofbrau brewery, has spread across all 50 states, and each year, regional champions are flown to New York for a shot at the national title and a trip to the original Oktoberfest in Munich, writes Martin Fritz Huber for Outside . Despite its Bavarian branding, the sport is more of an American invention, with Hofbrau's US CEO admitting, "The Germans laugh at us ... but for Hofbrau this is a great marketing opportunity." The competition draws a range of contenders, from female dental assistants to elderly UPS drivers, where mental endurance often matters as much as muscle.

Training is serious business: Competitors practice with dumbbells, devise elaborate endurance regimens, and swap tips on managing pain and fatigue. The latest women's champion, Sydnie Mauch, a CrossFit athlete from Texas, lasted 5 minutes and 20 seconds—enough for the win, though not a personal best. The men's event saw Bob Shalack, a mathematician turned finance worker, set a new unofficial record with a 24-minute-plus hold, crediting his success partly to time spent lifting weights in traffic. The appeal of the competition lies in its mix of absurdity, grit, and the thrill of discovering unlikely talents. And while some hit the brews they're practicing with before the contest starts, others prefer to stay in prime condition. "I only start drinking after the competition," one entrant says. "But after this, it's all the beer I can drink. They are gonna have to carry me out." More here.