Official: Pilot Who Landed on Lake Isn't Cooperating

Stranded on the wing of an almost entirely sunken plane in icy Alaska, a student pilot and his young passengers defied the cold for 12 hours—but that pilot now faces federal scrutiny for what officials say was an unauthorized flight. John Morris Jr. was rescued alongside two young family members on Monday after spending a night on the plane's wing in Tustumena Lake. But the AP cites a National Transportation Safety Board investigator and federal aviation records in reporting that Morris wasn't authorized to fly with passengers and that the FAA has commenced disciplinary action against him.

Mark Ward with the NTSB had this to say to the AP: "The FAA told me that he is a student pilot, he had no application in for a pilot's license, and it appears he has a history of violating" the no-passenger rule. "At this point, we don't know whether he landed purposely or for an emergency procedure, and he's not talking to us." Morris reportedly failed to report the accident within the mandated 24-hour period and hasn't returned officials' calls. The New York Times reports the trio was removed from the wing by an Alaska Army National Guard helicopter and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)