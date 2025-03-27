Legal Angle Emerges in Signal Controversy

The White House is digging in on the Signal breach controversy, insisting that the information discussed in a text group wasn't as sensitive as critics allege. For proof, press chief Karoline Leavitt noted that a new Atlantic headline refers to "attack plans" instead of "war plans" and called the whole controversy a "hoax." President Trump himself on Wednesday used the phrase "witch hunt" to describe it.

Hegseth doubles down: "No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted on Wednesday in dismissing the idea that "war plans" were discussed. "We will continue to do our job, while the media does what it does best: peddle hoaxes."

"No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted on Wednesday in dismissing the idea that "war plans" were discussed. "We will continue to do our job, while the media does what it does best: peddle hoaxes." The distinction: Axios notes that "'war plans' are typically more comprehensive, strategic frameworks that account for multiple scenarios, while 'attack plans' usually pertain to a specific tactical operation." Leavitt and Hegseth thus might be technically correct, but the piece notes that the rationale "fell flat" within the national security community, and it finds that the "'never back down' mentality" of the White House might be facing one of its biggest challenges yet.