Researchers Fear 3M HIV Deaths Over Aid Cuts

The Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid could contribute to nearly 3 million HIV-related deaths over the next five years. A new modeling study, published Wednesday in the Lancet HIV , analyzes the potential public-health implications of planned or proposed foreign aid cuts by the US, UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, which together account for 90% of all international HIV funding, per Politico . It predicts between 4.4 million to 10.8 million new infections will result in low- and middle-income countries by 2030, and 770,000 to 2.9 million HIV-related deaths will result.

The US is by far the largest contributor to international HIV funding, with $5.71 billion in 2023, accounting for 73% of total donor government funding, reports CBS News. But the Trump administration has gutted the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). Meanwhile, the UK has said it will slash foreign aid spending by 40%. Donor nations have said aid will be cut by as much as 70% over the next two years.

"The current cuts to PEPFAR and USAID-supported programs have already disrupted access to essential HIV services, including for antiretroviral therapy and HIV prevention and testing," says study co-lead author Debra ten Brink of Australia's Burnet Institute, per CBS. Ten Brink—whose work looked at HIV-related foreign aid to 26 countries, including Albania, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, and South Africa—notes that "if other donor countries reduce funding, decades of progress to treat and prevent HIV could be unraveled." (Tuberculosis could surge, too.)