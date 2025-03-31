US Bank Exec May Have Been Killed in Minnesota Plane Crash

A small plane crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Saturday, leaving no survivors, and US Bank says it believes its vice chair was on board. The plane was registered to the vice chair, Terry Dolan, who also serves as the financial institution's chief administration officer, NBC News reports. "At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was," says a bank spokesperson in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday's tragic incident." A National Transportation Safety Board rep says preliminary information indicates there was only one person on board the plane when it crashed, Fox 9 reports, but that has not been officially confirmed.
The single-engine SOCATA TBM7 crashed into a home, causing a fire, but only one person was inside the residence at the time and they escaped unharmed. That home is a total loss, and others in the area were also damaged. "We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service," US Bank's statement continues.