US Bank Exec May Have Been Killed in Minnesota Plane Crash

A small plane crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, Saturday, leaving no survivors, and US Bank says it believes its vice chair was on board. The plane was registered to the vice chair, Terry Dolan, who also serves as the financial institution's chief administration officer, NBC News reports. "At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was," says a bank spokesperson in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday's tragic incident." A National Transportation Safety Board rep says preliminary information indicates there was only one person on board the plane when it crashed, Fox 9 reports, but that has not been officially confirmed.