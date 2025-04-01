Prosecutors: Killer Teen Lived With Dead Bodies for 2 Weeks

A teenager in Wisconsin shot and killed his mother and stepfather, then went to school the next day like nothing happened, according to prosecutors. The bodies of 35-year-old Tatiana Casap and 51-year-old Donald Mayer were discovered partially decayed in their Waukesha home on Feb. 28 after odd text messages prompted Mayer's mother to request a welfare check, per NBC News and the New York Post . Prosecutors say Casap's 17-year-old son, Nikita Casap, had been living with the bodies for two weeks before fleeing the home with his stepfather's SUV, gun, and $14,000 in cash. He was arrested on Feb. 28 after running a stop sign in Kansas, some 800 miles from home.

Prosecutors say he sought fake plates for the SUV, inside of which were Mayer's revolver and spent shell casings, as well as spoke with someone about moving to Ukraine, per WTMJ. "It appears this individual was trying to flee the jurisdiction—not only this state, but this country," Waukesha County Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey said, per NBC. Initially charged with offenses related to the vehicle and gun, Nikita Casap was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, theft of property over $10,000, and two counts of misappropriating ID to obtain money.

At a Thursday court hearing, where bail was raised from $250,000 to $1 million, District Attorney Lesli Boese claimed Nikita shot his mother in the neck and stomach on Feb. 11. Her body was found covered in blankets in a hallway. Mayer, shot in the back of the head, was found covered in clothing in a first-floor office, per NBC. It's unclear what prompted the murders, but a classmate told authorities Nikita had discussed his plans in the weeks before, reports WISN. Nikita had threatened to kill the female student if she didn't keep quiet, prosecutors say. He also allegedly sent the classmate what the Post describes as "gory images."