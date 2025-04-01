Cybertruck Vandal Left a Note

As protests against Tesla continue around the nation, there's a manhunt underway in the Bay Area after a Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized in its owner's driveway—complete with a note left behind by the suspect. CBS News reports that a man wearing a dark hoodie and light-colored face mask can be seen on surveillance video around 4:20am on Saturday casing out the Novato home, then returning about an hour later with a concrete rock in hand. "The suspect placed duct tape over one of the security cameras and proceeded to vandalize the vehicle, throwing the concrete at the windshield multiple times, slashing all four tires, and leaving a yellow piece of duct tape with a handwritten note," the Novato Police Department said in a statement later Saturday. The note read, "REPLACE ALL TIRES UNSAFE TO DRIVE."

KTVU has photos of the damaged car, which show the smashed windshield and yellow note about the tires. Jason Bedell, the Cybertruck's owner, tells the outlet that the incident was "very shocking," especially since he lives in a cul-de-sac at the top of a hill—not exactly the most accessible location. "All these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people," Bedell, who's offering a $25,000 reward in the case, said. "They're taking it out on their neighbors." The police say they know about at least one other incident in the Novato area that targeted Tesla vehicles and are asking locals to check their own security cameras "for any suspicious activity or vehicles" that may be tied to Saturday morning's vandalism. Anyone with possible information about either Novato case is asked to call 415-897-4361. (More Cybertruck stories.)