Cory Booker's All-Nighter Speech: 'I Got More in the Tank!'

"I'm heading to the Senate floor because Donald Trump and Elon Musk have shown a complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people." That was Sen. Cory Booker's announcement at 7pm ET on Monday, right before he took to the Capitol Hill chamber to begin what the AP calls a "talking filibuster" against the policies of the Trump administration. "These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said at the beginning of his speech, per the AP . "And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them."

"I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis," Booker continued, noting that President Trump had "inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, [and] the core foundations of our democracy," per USA Today. And as of early Tuesday, the New Jersey Democrat was still at it. "Thirteen hours, I got more in the tank!" the 55-year-old proclaimed at around 8:25am. Topics broached in the senator's critique included possible cuts to Social Security, letters from constituents upset about Trump's talk of taking over Greenland and Canada, immigration, and research funding, among others.

Booker was permitted a few brief respites from talking by yielding the floor to questions from fellow Dems, though he had to remain standing, per the Washington Post. The paper notes that, despite the AP's label, Booker's speech isn't technically a filibuster, as he's not stalling the Senate from confirming a nominee or passing legislation. Although it's not clear how long Booker will remain at the podium, he'd said before he started that he intended to stay up there speaking "for as long as I am physically able." The AP notes that the record for the longest Senate speech by an individual lies with South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, who in 1957 spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes against the Civil Rights Act.