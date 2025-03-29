Protesters Gather at Tesla Dealerships

Demonstrators objecting to Elon Musk's slashing of the federal government under President Trump's direction gathered Saturday for "Tesla Takedown" protests planned at more than 200 dealerships. The demonstrations were held in cities across the US and several in Europe. Organizers said the goal is to to disrupt Tesla's business and reduce Musk's wealth by calling on people to sell their Tesla vehicles and their stock in his company, NBC News reports. The stock Musk holds in the electric vehicle maker accounts for most of his fortune, which is estimated at $340 billion, per the AP .

There have been similar demonstrations, but the plan for Saturday marked the first attempt to surround all 277 Tesla showrooms and service centers in the US with protesters. Crowds at Tesla locations ranged early in the afternoon from a few dozen to hundreds in locations including New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, Chicago, Austin, Washington, Berlin, Edinburgh, and London. Counterdemonstrators turned out in in at least a few places. Musk and Tesla did not comment on the demonstrations, though Musk on Thursday blamed "the far left" for recent destruction at dealerships. Demonstrators on Saturday said: