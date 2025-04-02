Judge Ends Case Against Eric Adams—for Good

A judge on Wednesday dismissed the federal corruption charges against Eric Adams "with prejudice," closing the book on the possibility that the government could later choose to reinstate the charges. "Everything here smacks of a bargain: Dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions," Judge Dale E. Ho wrote in his order . Ho's decision to do that very thing "underscores the remarkable power that Mr. Trump's administration has to terminate prosecutions," reports the New York Times . The AP reports Ho said he wasn't opining on the merits of the case, but that courts can't force prosecutors to move forward.

The Justice Department under President Trump had asked the charges be dismissed "without prejudice," which would have left open the option of the charges being refiled after the upcoming mayoral election. Dismissing the case without prejudice "would create the unavoidable perception that the mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents," Ho wrote in the 78-page order.

Adams pleaded not guilty to bribery and other charges after a 2024 indictment brought during the Biden administration accused him of accepting illegal campaign contributions and travel discounts from a Turkish official and others—and returning the favors by, among other things, helping Turkey open a diplomatic building without passing fire inspections. As recently as Jan. 6, the assistant US attorneys in New York who were prosecuting Adams wrote in court papers that they continued to "uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams." But a month later, their new superiors in Washington decided to abandon the case.

NBC News reports the DOJ under Trump claimed the case was hampering the mayor's ability to govern and therefore threatening "federal immigration initiatives and policies." Then-acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove also has questioned the prior administration's motives in pursuing Adams, who'd criticized Biden's handling of immigration. Per the Times, Ho found "no evidence—zero—that [the prosecutors who brought the indictment] had any improper motives ... [and] the record does not show that this case has impaired Mayor Adams in his immigration enforcement efforts." Ho stated that in the time since DOJ officials sought to have the case dismissed, Adams moved forward with at least one new immigration action that synced with Trump's policies.