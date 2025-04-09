Markets Sink as New Tariffs Take Hold

America is waking up Wednesday to the prospect of another wild day in the stock market, as the trade war spurred by the Trump administration's tariffs ramped up another notch. Earlier this month the president nixed the "de minimis" loophole for packages under $800 from China, and on Tuesday, Trump tripled the tariffs on those goods. Now, ahead of the next market opening in the US, the "worsening trade war ... has pushed US-China tensions to a new level of confrontation that analysts say is becoming increasingly difficult to de-escalate," reports the Washington Post.

Next round: The so-called Liberation Day tariffs on almost 90 countries kicked in just after midnight, and China is taking an especially hard hit—a new round of tariffs brings the current penalty to 104% on all Chinese goods.