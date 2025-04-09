EU's Tariff Response Is Here

"We are not in a business of going, let's say, cent for cent, or tit for tat, or dollar for dollar," EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said of President Trump's tariffs. But the bloc has responded: As expected, the EU on Wednesday afternoon voted in favor of an initial slate of retaliatory measures that will in some cases be put in place as soon as next week, reports the Wall Street Journal. As for what it was retaliating against, the New York Times reports the vote only concerned the initial 25% tariff on steel and aluminum put in place by Trump. The 25% tariff on automobiles and additional 20% tariff on all other goods that went into effect Wednesday is not yet up for consideration.