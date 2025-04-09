EU's Tariff Response Is Here

"We are not in a business of going, let's say, cent for cent, or tit for tat, or dollar for dollar," EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said of President Trump's tariffs. But the bloc has responded: As expected, the EU on Wednesday afternoon voted in favor of an initial slate of retaliatory measures that will in some cases be put in place as soon as next week, reports the Wall Street Journal. As for what it was retaliating against, the New York Times reports the vote only concerned the initial 25% tariff on steel and aluminum put in place by Trump. The 25% tariff on automobiles and additional 20% tariff on all other goods that went into effect Wednesday is not yet up for consideration.
EU officials have been pushing negotiations over retaliatory measures, but with Trump on Monday dismissing their idea of zero-for-zero tariffs on goods like cars and industrial goods, they're responding in a staggered and measured way, reports the Washington Post. The bloc's initial thoughts on how to respond to the automotive and broader 20% tariffs are expected next week. More:
- Reuters reports the EU will be voted on a proposal assembled by the European Commission will see extra duties, largely of 25%, on a swath of US imports including motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood, clothing, and dental floss. They amounted to about $23 billion in 2024, below the roughly $29 billion of EU metals exports impacted by US tariffs. They will kick in on April 15, May 16, and December 1, though the Journal notes the EU says they can be walked back if a deal is reached.
This story has been updated throughout to reflect the outcome of the vote.
- Politico observes that while the proposed initial slate of tariffs are "less aggressive than expected [the EU] does show some creativity in its bid to hit the US where it will hurt the most." In addition to soybeans, which predominantly comes from states that voted for Trump, it will raise tariffs on "ice cream from Arizona, handkerchiefs from South Carolina, electric blankets from Alabama, ties and bow ties from Florida (unless they're made of silk, which Democratic California will be more than happy to provide), and washing machines from Wisconsin."
- The Economist looks at the EU's current position—and opportunities. "Europe has one big advantage. Unlike America, it is still trading with the rest of the world on the same terms as before. That will limit the economic damage." The bloc also has an "unusual opportunity to forego protectionism and become the chief global champion of free trade. Unfortunately, it will probably not seize it." Read the full piece for the full view.
(More tariffs
stories.)