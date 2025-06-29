Two of Trump's Favorite Words: 'Who's Calling?'

At a recent Oval Office press conference, President Trump had to silence his phone because it rang two different times during the event. (The calls were from two different congressmen, Trump explained.) It was no fluke: The Atlantic looks at how Trump's phone "has become, in many ways, the most pivotal technological device in the federal government, directly linking Trump to the outside world." Some details:

"Who's calling?" Trump typically answers (as he did when an Atlantic reporter phoned). One ally tells the outlet that "well over 100" people have Trump's personal number, including fellow world leaders.

Trump appears to use at least two, possibly three, different iPhones. One is reportedly for social media only. He sometimes changes numbers.