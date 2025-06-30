Syria's New Rulers Linked to Mass Killings

As Syria's new leaders seek to consolidate power, a Reuters investigation reveals the massacre of nearly 1,500 Alawites in a series of revenge killings—tracing a direct line of command from the attackers to top officials in Damascus, and raising critical questions about accountability in the country's fragile transition. The killings occurred in a series of sectarian massacres along the Mediterranean coast between March 7 and 9, 2025, according to the investigation. The violence erupted after a pro-Assad loyalist uprising was crushed by forces tied to Syria's new government, now led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa—formerly of al-Qaeda's Syrian branch, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Reporters identified 40 separate massacre sites where killings, looting, and arson targeted Alawite communities, a minority long linked to the Assad regime. The chain of command, according to Reuters, led directly from the attackers to men currently serving alongside Syria's new leadership in Damascus. Multiple armed groups, including ex-HTS units, Turkish-backed militias, and Sunni factions, allegedly took part. Many of these groups and their commanders have been under international sanctions for human rights abuses.

Eyewitnesses and survivors described a coordinated campaign: towns were stormed, residents were identified by sect, and entire families were killed, including women and children. The violence was accompanied by looting and mutilation, and in some towns, survivors were forced to flee, leaving behind empty neighborhoods and mass graves. President al-Sharaa has promised an investigation and accountability, but no one has been charged. The UN and Western governments have condemned the killings, which human rights monitors say have left deep scars on Syria's social fabric, with sectarian revenge now fueling further instability.