In-N-Out Owner Ticks Off Customers in Native California

The In-N-Out burger chain began in California more than 75 years ago, and state residents have generally loved it ever since. But new comments from owner Lynsi Snyder have suddenly caused a serious rift with the fan base, reports SF Gate. The 43-year-old, who is the granddaughter of the founders, told conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey that she is moving her family to Tennessee.

"There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here," Snyder said on the Relatable podcast. "The bulk of our stores are still going to be here in California, but it will be wonderful having an office out there, growing out there."

In-N-Out previously announced that it would be opening a corporate hub in the metro area of Nashville, Tennessee, and now Snyder will be relocating there personally, per the Tennessean.