Money  | 
In-N-Out

In-N-Out Owner Ticks Off Customers in Native California

Lynsi Snyder says she's moving her family out of the state, and a backlash ensues
Posted Jul 22, 2025 6:03 AM CDT
In-N-Out Owner Ticks Off Customers in Native California
Lynsi Snyder, owner of the chain, sits outside the Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant in 2020.   (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

The In-N-Out burger chain began in California more than 75 years ago, and state residents have generally loved it ever since. But new comments from owner Lynsi Snyder have suddenly caused a serious rift with the fan base, reports SF Gate. The 43-year-old, who is the granddaughter of the founders, told conservative podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey that she is moving her family to Tennessee.

  • "There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here," Snyder said on the Relatable podcast. "The bulk of our stores are still going to be here in California, but it will be wonderful having an office out there, growing out there."
  • In-N-Out previously announced that it would be opening a corporate hub in the metro area of Nashville, Tennessee, and now Snyder will be relocating there personally, per the Tennessean.

  • Among other things, Snyder mentioned the state's pandemic-era restrictions as an example of why it's hard to run a business in the state, per the Los Angeles Times. The chain operates about 400 restaurants in eight states—California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Colorado, Texas, and Idaho. Snyder says the chain will continue to shun Florida and other East Coast states that have wooed In-N-Out.
  • The story at SF Gate rounds up angry reaction to Snyder's comments on social media. One popular—and sarcastic—one in the Los Angeles subreddit reads: "Must have been soooo hard to live as a billionaire in California, thoughts and prayers for her through this difficult time." Rumblings of a boycott also surfaced in the posts.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X