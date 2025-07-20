Here's What Sex and the City Writer Has to Say on Dating Now

If you're a woman in your senior years looking for your very own Mr. Big, Candace Bushnell would like a word. Dating and sex in one's 60s and beyond can seem kind of depressing and, frankly, "bleak," according to the journalist and author whose newspaper column and book led to HBO's Sex and the City—but "I've never cared less," she writes in an essay for the Cut. The 66-year-old divorcee says she's "perfectly happy" being single at the moment, enjoying the life she built off of her writing career, which now includes two poodles, a New York City apartment, and a second home in Long Island's Sag Harbor. Yet when people find out she's not seeing anyone, they seem "disappointed" for her, she notes. Although Bushnell tells herself she really doesn't care about pairing up, she hasn't always been 100% sure that's the case, and so "I like to keep my hand in the dating waters."