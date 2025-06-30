ProPublica Questions $80K Payment to Noem

The investigative journalist outfit ProPublica is raising ethical questions about Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem's acceptance of political donors' money when she was governor of South Dakota. Noem personally received $80,000 in 2023 from a nonprofit that promotes her political career, reports the story. The nonprofit, called the American Resolve Policy Fund, described the money as a payment to Noem for the hundreds of thousands of dollars she raised for the group. "There is nothing remarkable about a politician raising money for nonprofits and other groups that promote their campaigns or agendas," reads the story. "What's unusual, experts said, is for a politician to keep some of the money for themselves."