Epstein Accuser Says She Had Unpleasant Trump Encounter

She tells New York Times Epstein saw him looking and declared, 'She's not here for you'
Posted Jul 21, 2025 12:20 PM CDT
Activists near the US embassy in London put up a poster showing Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein in an old photo.   (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

The New York Times has been digging into the decades-ago friendship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, and its coverage suggests no criminal activity on Trump's part. But one story includes an interview with a woman who alleges an unpleasant encounter with Trump back in 1995. As the Times frames it, her recollection is an example of the type of thing that might be in the full investigative files of Epstein in regard to the president. Maria Farmer says Epstein, for whom she worked, called her into his luxury Manhattan building late one night. She arrived in running shorts and says Trump came in after her. From the story:

  • "Ms. Farmer said she recalled feeling scared as Mr. Trump stared at her bare legs. Then Mr. Epstein entered the room, and she recalled him saying to Mr. Trump: 'No, no. She's not here for you.' The two men left the room, and Ms. Farmer said she could hear Mr. Trump commenting that he thought Ms. Farmer was 16 years old."
  • Farmer, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell while in her 20s, says she encouraged the FBI to investigate Epstein friends such as Trump in two separate interviews in the 2000s.
  • White House: It's all lies, says a Trump official. "The president was never in his office," Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, tells the Times. "The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep." The latter is a reference to a falling out the men had in the early 2000s, before Epstein's legal troubles came to light.

