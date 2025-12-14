'Hero' Bystander Wrestles Gun From Shooter in Australia

The death toll from Sunday's mass shooting in Australia might be higher if not for an unidentified bystander who decided to get involved. Dramatic video—see a version from Australia's 9News —shows the man wrestling the gun away from one of the shooters. As the Guardian reports, the bystander had been crouching behind a parked car when he snuck up behind the firing gunman and overpowered him. The bystander gets the gun and points it at the shooter, who backs away.

"That man is a genuine hero, and I've got no doubt there are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery," said New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, per the BBC. The disarmed shooter appeared to begin retreating toward a bridge where a second gunman was still firing. Police eventually killed one of the shooters and arrested the other. The rampage took place at Syndey's Bondi Beach during a Jewish event to celebrate the start of Hanukkah. Police say at least 11 people were killed and about 30 wounded.

"I think it's worth remembering that in all of this evil, in all of this sadness, there are still wonderful, brave Australians that are prepared to risk their lives to help a complete stranger," said Minns.