Crime | Brown University shooting Detainee in Brown Shooting Identified as 24-Year-Old Authorities have not named him, but media outlets have By John Johnson Posted Dec 14, 2025 3:55 PM CST Copied A bouquet of flowers rests on snow, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, on the campus of Brown University not far from where a shooting took place, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) See 2 more photos Police have not formally identified the person of interest detained after Saturday's shooting at Brown University, but details are emerging: Both the Washington Post and NBC News, citing sources, identify him as 24-year-old Benjamin Erickson. It was not clear whether he has any ties to Brown. The Post says he's from Wisconsin but may have lived in DC as well. Police took him into custody at a Hampton Inn in Coventry, Rhode Island, roughly 20 miles from Providence, where the school is located. Authorities recovered two weapons when taking the person into custody, along with ammunition. One of the weapons had a laser sight that projects a dot onto targets, reports the AP. The shooter at Brown used a 9mm handgun and fired more than 40 rounds, authorities tell the AP. He opened fire inside a classroom in the university's engineering building. The person detained is expected to be charged within hours. NBC News reports that authorities are investigating an "extensive mental health history" for the man the outlet identifies as Erickson. The Brown shooting killed two and left seven others wounded, and school President Christina Paxson teared up talking about them and other Brown students. "They are amazing and they're supporting each other," she said. "There's just a lot of gratitude." One student on campus is also a survivor of the school mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Read These Next Mom of Karoline Leavitt's nephew has a message for her. A beach massacre at a Jewish event in Australia killed 12. NFL star's routine drug test revealed a stunning diagnosis. Supernova will be visible in daytime after star eats its neighbor. See 2 more photos Report an error