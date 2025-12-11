Bottle of Bubbly From Charles, Diana's Wedding Doesn't Sell

It was a wedding that captivated the world. In 1981, Lady Diana Spencer said "I will" to Prince Charles, becoming the Princess of Wales and bringing youth and glamour to Britain's royal family. More than 40 years after the wedding and many years after the marriage fell apart, royal fans had the chance to buy a rare part of that historic day—or perhaps a sip of it—during an auction on Thursday. But the exclusive magnum of Dom Perignon Vintage 1961 champagne was ultimately not sold because the bids were not high enough, per the AP .

The champagne, specially produced for the occasion, was expected to fetch up to 600,000 Danish kroner (around $93,000) when it went under the hammer at Bruun Rasmussen's auction house in Lyngby, north of Copenhagen. "The bids did not reach the desired minimum price, and therefore it was unfortunately not sold," auction house spokesperson Kirstine Dam Frihed said in an email Thursday. "We had of course hoped that it would sell at the estimated value, especially considering the great public interest it received."

The champagne label reads: "Specially shipped to honor the marriage of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer. 29 July 1981." Thomas Rosendahl, head of the auction house's wine department, said only 12 bottles were made and were intended to be opened on the day. It's not known what happened to the others, perhaps gifted to guests. "It was a celebration from Dom Perignon to the wedding," he explained. "They also got ... normal bottles that were served at the wedding, but these bottles were just forgotten or kept away." Little was revealed about the would-be seller. Rosendahl said only that it's a Danish collector who previously purchased the bottle from a London wine merchant.