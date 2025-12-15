Hero Who Disarmed Australia Shooter May Lose His Arm

The man seen on video tackling a gunman during Sydney's Bondi Beach mass shooting has no regrets, though he's now at risk of losing his arm. Identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, a shop owner in his 40s who emigrated from Syria in 2006 and was granted Australian citizenship in 2022, the bystander was filmed crouching behind parked cars before rushing the attacker from behind, grabbing his rifle and knocking him to the ground, per the Sydney Morning Herald . Police say a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son opened fire at a Jewish celebration on Sunday afternoon, killing 15 people in what authorities describe as Australia's deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades, per Reuters .

Ahmed was shot five times in the arm and shoulder, his migration lawyer, Sam Issa, said Monday, per the Herald. "He doesn't regret what he did. He said he'd do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him," Issa added, noting Ahmed had been "riddled with bullets," lost a lot of blood, and was at risk of losing his left arm. He suggested Ahmed's elderly parents, who've been in Australia for only two months, should receive citizenship "as a reward for their son's service to the community." "Absolutely he's a hero," Ahmed's cousin Mustafa told Australia's 7News, noting the family is still waiting for detailed updates from the hospital.

Political leaders have publicly praised Ahmed's actions. President Trump called him "a very, very brave person" who likely prevented additional deaths, while New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said "his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk," per NBC News. A GoFundMe campaign for Ahmed has raised more than $850,000, with billionaire investor Bill Ackman contributing about $66,500 and promoting the fundraiser on X.