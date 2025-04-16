MLB Reporter Slammed for Flirting During Broadcast

A sideline reporter for the Atlanta Braves was being widely criticized after he apparently landed a woman's phone number—during a broadcast. Wiley Ballard was interviewing two female fans during a game against the Blue Jays at Toronto's Rogers Centre on Monday when, goaded on by the play-by-play announcers via his earpiece, he pulled out his phone and told the women, "Alright, so they want me to get your number," People reports. A back-and-forth ensued, during which the women appeared incredulous before one of them ultimately did appear to enter her number into Ballard's phone, USA Today reports. "I got the number. We're good," Ballard said, leading to praise from his colleagues. The segment quickly went viral.
Criticism abounded, though some also expressed support on social media. Fellow sports journalists, however, were particularly appalled. "Imagine if a female reporter did anything like this. Career over," Washington Post sports reporter Chelsea Janes wrote on X. "Pretty brutal to see it glorified by the broadcast." ESPN reporter Ben Baby called it "terrible look all the way around." In a more measured take, Chelsa Messinger, host of a sports betting radio show, wrote, "I don't think this is as big of a deal as the internet is making it out to be… BUT ... There were multiple natural times to end this bit, without pushing the limit. Don't think the reporter should get canceled though." (More Atlanta Braves stories.)