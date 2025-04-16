MLB Reporter Slammed for Flirting During Broadcast

A sideline reporter for the Atlanta Braves was being widely criticized after he apparently landed a woman's phone number—during a broadcast. Wiley Ballard was interviewing two female fans during a game against the Blue Jays at Toronto's Rogers Centre on Monday when, goaded on by the play-by-play announcers via his earpiece, he pulled out his phone and told the women, "Alright, so they want me to get your number," People reports. A back-and-forth ensued, during which the women appeared incredulous before one of them ultimately did appear to enter her number into Ballard's phone, USA Today reports. "I got the number. We're good," Ballard said, leading to praise from his colleagues. The segment quickly went viral.