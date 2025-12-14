Crowdfunding for Housing, Food Is Spiking

More and more people are turning to GoFundMe for help covering the cost of housing, food, and other basic needs. The for-profit crowdfunding platform's annual "Year in Help" report, released Tuesday, underscored ongoing concerns around affordability. The number of fundraisers started to help cover essential expenses such as rent, utilities, and groceries jumped 20%, according to the company's 2025 review, after already quadrupling last year, per the AP . "Monthly bills" were the second fastest-growing category behind individual support for nonprofits.

The number of "essentials" fundraisers has increased over the last three years in all of the company's major English-speaking markets, according to GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan. That includes the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. In the US, the self-published report comes at the end of a year that has seen weakened wage growth for lower-income workers, sluggish hiring, a rise in the unemployment rate, and low consumer confidence in the economy. Cadogan says GoFundMe can see that people are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.

"Someone may be behind on rent or needs a little bit of extra help to get through the next month," Cadogan notes. "That's a function of what's going on in these economies. And what is interesting is that people do step up and support folks in those situations." Among campaigns aimed at addressing broader community needs, food banks were the most common recipient on GoFundMe this year. The platform experienced a nearly sixfold spike in food-related fundraisers between the end of October and first weeks of November, according to Cadogan, as many Americans' monthly SNAP benefits got suddenly cut off during the government shutdown.

These uses suggest that online crowdfunding has come a long way from its roots as a way for entrepreneurs to raise money for artistic or business endeavors, per University of Toronto researcher Martin Lukk. "When there's no other net to catch people, I think GoFundMe is where they often end up," he says. Lukk also says that GoFundMe data doesn't show the "full extent of the desperation," as not everyone in need participates. While asking for help can be a "difficult step," it is a "courageous act" that is worth taking, says Cadogan. "Taking that action opens the door to what can be incredible goodness," he notes. More here.