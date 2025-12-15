Rob Reiner, Wife Found Dead, Son Is Suspected: Sources

Two people were found dead at a Los Angeles home owned by director-actor Rob Reiner on Sunday, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside. TMZ , followed by other media outlets all citing anonymous sources, reports the victims are Reiner and his wife, Michele. The gossip site's sources claim the victims had lacerations consistent with knife wounds, and ABC News ' sources say the victims were stabbed to death. Sources tell People the couple's son, Nick, who has been open about his yearslong struggle with drug addiction, is suspected of murdering them.

Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and '90s, including Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride. His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic All in the Family alongside Carol O'Connor's Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame. He turned 78 in March, although authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead in Reiner's home in the tony Brentwood neighborhood on the city's west side that's home to many celebrities. NBC News reports Reiner's wife is 68. Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned Sunday night. This story has been updated throughout with additional details.