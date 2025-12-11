Glassdoor Has a Word of the Year: 'Fatigue'

In a year when many workers felt more wrung out than refreshed, Glassdoor has crowned "fatigue" as its word of 2025. The job review site says mentions of "fatigue" on its community platform jumped 41% this year, reflecting a workforce worn down by politics, economic jitters, and rapid advances in artificial intelligence, reports CBS News.

In an April poll of more than 1,000 US professionals, 78% said news events were sapping their energy at work—and, Glassdoor notes, that drained feeling "never really went away." Users increasingly turned to the site to vent and compare notes on stresses that bled from the broader world into the office.