Border Patrol's Tariff Intake Clashes With Trump's Claim

Customs and Border Protection has announced the amount of money it's taking in under President Trump's tariffs, and the figures do not agree with the president's repeated declaration that the US is collecting $2 billion per day. That figure was said to include revenue tied to the tariffs Trump calls reciprocal. But the agency said in a statement this week to CNBC that "since April 5, CBP has collected over $500 million under the new reciprocal tariffs, contributing to more than $21 billion in total tariff revenue from 15 presidential trade actions implemented since Jan 20, 2025."