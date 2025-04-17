Border Patrol's Tariff Intake Clashes With Trump's Claim

Posted Apr 16, 2025 7:15 PM CDT
Trump, Border Patrol Give Differing Tariff Revenue Totals
Shipping trucks drive through the commercial port of entry from the Mexico side of the US-Mexico border on April 4 in Nogales, Ariz.   (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Customs and Border Protection has announced the amount of money it's taking in under President Trump's tariffs, and the figures do not agree with the president's repeated declaration that the US is collecting $2 billion per day. That figure was said to include revenue tied to the tariffs Trump calls reciprocal. But the agency said in a statement this week to CNBC that "since April 5, CBP has collected over $500 million under the new reciprocal tariffs, contributing to more than $21 billion in total tariff revenue from 15 presidential trade actions implemented since Jan 20, 2025."

And in discussing a system snag that kept freight on the water already from facing the higher tariffs, a situation that lasted 10 hours, the agency said, "Even during the brief glitch, CBP's average $250 million/day revenue stream remained uninterrupted." The Treasury Department released data this week reflecting its daily statement of total deposits— "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes"—at $305 million, per CNBC. US Customs collects all tariffs at point of entry. (More tariffs stories.)

