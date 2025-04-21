Wendy's Walks Back Snarky Katy Perry Tweet

Wendy's was seemingly among the "haters" of the recent all-female Blue Origin spaceflight, posting some snark on social media after it touched back down—snark it's now walking back, at least a little bit. At least one post on the Wendy's X account was seemingly critical of the whole spectacle ("When we said women in stem this isn't what we meant"), while another —posted in response to someone reporting Katy Perry had just returned from space—read, "Can we send her back." Some were outraged on the singer's behalf, and now Wendy's is responding, though the fast food chain didn't quite issue a full mea culpa.

"We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy's has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent," the company, which also posted a joke about Perry kissing the ground upon her return to earth, said in a statement to People and Entertainment Weekly. A source close to Perry had previously complained to People about the whole fiasco, saying, "This wasn't harmless banter, this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman. When billion-dollar brands join in, it's irresponsible." The source added, "Wendy's should 'do the right thing' (the name of one of their core values) apologize, and do better in the future." (More Katy Perry stories.)