Manhattan Defies Trump Administration, Keeps Congestion Toll

New York City's $9 congestion toll was still in effect Sunday, the day the Trump administration gave as a deadline for the city to put an end to the fee. The first-in-the-nation toll applies to most vehicles entering Manhattan below Central Park; President Trump and his transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, oppose it, with Duffy rescinding federal approval for the program in February. He called the toll "a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," giving an initial deadline for the toll to be halted by March 21. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the New York state agency that oversees tolls, challenged his move in a court case that is still pending, and Duffy moved his deadline back by a month, the AP reports.

"In case there were any doubts, MTA, State and City reaffirmed in a court filing that congestion pricing is here to stay and that the arguments Secretary Duffy made trying to stop it have zero merit," said the MTA's policy chief Sunday. NYC Mayor Eric Adams' administration just joined the MTA's lawsuit last week, Politico reports. The toll, which launched January 5, aims to reduce traffic and fund public transport. Traffic was reduced by 13% last month, from an estimated 640,000 without the toll to just 560,000 vehicles entering the congestion zone each day. The MTA expects $500 million in revenue from the toll—which can vary in amount based on type of vehicle and time of day—this year. A local trucking industry and other local groups have also sued to stop the toll, but those lawsuits were dismissed by a federal judge Thursday. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)