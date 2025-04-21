Source: Hegseth Shared Attack Info in Another Signal Chat

Signalgate is expanding: Four people tell the New York Times that, in addition to the infamous Signal chat that inadvertently included a journalist, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also used the messaging app to send sensitive military information to his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. The sources say that on March 15, Hegseth shared essentially the same details of upcoming strikes on Yemen in the two separate Signal chats: one titled "Houthi PC small group" (created by national security adviser Mike Waltz) to which Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added, and another titled "Defense | Team Huddle" (created by Hegseth himself) that included the aforementioned trio along with others from his inner circle.

The sources say Hegseth created the "Team Huddle" group chat prior to his Senate confirmation, and that after he was installed at the Pentagon, several advisers encouraged him to move the chat to government channels, but he did not. Per the Times, the chat generally included "routine administrative or scheduling information," and it's not clear why the information about the Yemen strikes was shared there, but Hegseth's inclusion of his wife and brother in his job has previously raised eyebrows.

Also included in the "Team Huddle" group chat were two of Hegseth's senior advisers who were recently fired following accusations of leaking sensitive information to the media, accusations they denied in a public statement. The White House has decried the Times article as a "non-story," insisting "no classified information was shared" and blaming the fired advisers for leaking the story to the newspaper, the AP reports. The chaos at the Pentagon has some speculating that Hegseth could be ousted soon, Axios reports. (More Pete Hegseth stories.)