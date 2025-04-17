Gayle King Hits Back at Blue Origin 'Haters'

The criticism of Jeff Bezos' all-female Space Origin flight started as a trickle and has become a deluge (see here, here, here, here, and too many more places to list), but Gayle King isn't having it. In response to the many people pointing out that a billionaire sending a bunch of other rich people into space didn't seem as inspirational as it was made out to be, King, who was on the flight, told Extra that the critics need to do their "due diligence," per the Hollywood Reporter. "I was one of those people, before I went on this flight and became educated at space," she said, noting that she once wondered, "Why are we spending so much money on space when there's so much to do here on Earth?" But Blue Origin, she says, is working on important projects such as "a way to harness the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space to make planet Earth a better place."