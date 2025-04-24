Trump Appears to Be Listening to Wall Street

President Trump has seemed to relish escalating the fight against his detractors on a range of issues in his second term. With one exception: economic policy. Trump has lowered the temperature on a number of key issues, including the trade war against China, threats to fire Fed chief Jerome Powell, and tariffs in general. Coverage:

Trump and the White House say this is all part of a brilliant master plan that will pay off in the long run. "Have some patience and you will see," is how press secretary Karoline Leavitt put it Wednesday. But an analysis by David E. Sanger in the New York Times puts a different spin on things: Trump "blinked. Then he blinked again. And again."