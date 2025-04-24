Turnout to View Pope Has Been Higher Than Expected

So many mourners lined up to see Pope Francis lying in state in a simple wooden coffin inside St. Peter's Basilica that the Vatican kept the doors open all night due to higher-than-expected turnout, closing the basilica for just an hour and a half on Thursday morning for cleaning. The basilica was bathed in a hushed silence as mourners from across the globe made a slow, shuffling procession up the main aisle to pay their last respects to Francis, who died Monday at age 88 after a stroke.

The hours spent on line up the stately Via della Conciliazione through St. Peter's Square and through the Holy Door into the basilica has allowed mourners to find community around the Argentine pontiff's legacy of inclusion and his humble persona, the AP reports.

The Vatican said more than 61,000 people had paid their respects by 1pm local time on Thursday, more than a day after opening. The basilica closed for just a short time Thursday morning, from about 5:30am until 7am, the planned opening time.