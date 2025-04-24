Judge Rules Against Trump on DEI in Schools

President Trump suffered a courtroom defeat on Thursday in his push to make K-12 public schools get rid of all their DEI policies. A federal judge in New Hampshire temporarily blocked the ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, ruling that the Trump administration needs to provide a better definition of what actually constitutes a DEI policy, reports the New York Times . The White House previously told the schools to ditch their diversity programs or lose federal funding—and it gave them a deadline of Thursday to show compliance.

Now that deadline is on hold. The Times notes that the ruling isn't technically national in scope: It applies only to schools that have at least one member of either the National Education Association or the Center for Black Educator Development, the groups that brought the suit. However, the NEA is the nation's largest teachers union, and the ruling likely affects most school districts. The judge in the case, Landya B. McCafferty, is an appointee of former President Obama. (More DEI stories.)