Trump Doubles Down on '51st State Remarks

With the Canadian election days away, President Trump has doubled down on his remarks about the country becoming America's 51st state. In an interview with Time published Friday, Trump rejected the suggestion that he was maybe "trolling a little bit" with the idea.

"I'm really not trolling. Canada is an interesting case. We lose $200 to $250 billion a year supporting Canada," Trump claimed. CNN reported earlier this year that the figures Trump often raises about the trade deficit are "not even close to correct." According to federal statistics, the US trade deficit with Canada in 2024 was $35.7 billion, down from $40.6 billion the previous year.