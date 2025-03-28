Trump on Call With Canada's Carney: 'Extremely Productive'

US President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hopped on the horn on Friday amid the two nations' escalating trade war, with the former calling the conversation "extremely productive," reports Bloomberg . "We agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada's upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada," Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform following the call, which was the first between the two leaders since Carney took over for Justin Trudeau earlier this month.

Per the Canadian readout of the call cited by the National Post, Carney and Trump agreed to start "comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship" right after Canada's election, which takes place April 28. Trump appears to assume in his post that Carney will emerge victorious in that election against Conservative Party rival Pierre Poilievre, though Trump hasn't explicitly endorsed Carney, per the CBC. Their conversation took place two days after the Trump administration piled a 25% auto import tariff on top of the other tariffs Canada is already enduring, which Carney has called a "direct attack" on his country; they latest round of tariffs are set to kick in on Wednesday. Canada has also put some retaliatory tariffs in place.

The CBC's Alexander Panetta warns that we shouldn't "pop the champagne corks just yet" over the call, pointing out that Trump had boasted about a "very good call" with Trudeau last month—before things went south once more and he started "mocking Trudeau mercilessly" just days later. However, Panetta's CBC colleague, Catharine Tunney, notes that Trump called Carney "prime minister" in his post—not "governor," as he'd taken to calling Trudeau in recent months, in an insinuation that Canada will one day acquiesce to Trump's wishes and become America's 51st state. (More Mark Carney stories.)