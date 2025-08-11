Historic Shift Is Happening With American Capitalism

A Wall Street Journal analysis by Greg Ip sees a pronounced, even historic, shift happening under President Trump. As recently as a generation ago, the thinking was that China's economy would begin to resemble America's more and more. "Instead, capitalism in America is starting to look like China," he writes. Trump is exerting heavy influence from the White House to get businesses to align to his way of operating. "This isn't socialism, in which the state owns the means of production," writes Ip. "It is more like state capitalism, a hybrid between socialism and capitalism in which the state guides the decisions of nominally private enterprises."