ABC's Linsey Davis: 'I Suffered in Silence'

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has revealed she will undergo a hysterectomy after battling uterine fibroids for years. Uterine fibroids are common growths on the uterus that can cause a slew of problems—including back and pelvic pain, heavy or prolonged menstrual bleeding, and frequent urination—when they reach a large size. "I suffered in silence," Davis tells People , noting she first learned she had fibroids 13 years ago and was told she shouldn't have issues, apart from some potential difficulty having children. She welcomed a son two years later. Several years after that, her periods became "drastically bad," with "very intense bleeding" lasting "for maybe two weeks," accompanied by stomach bloating.

Davis had six fibroids removed in a surgery known as a myomectomy and found relief. But last year, she felt what her doctor initially suspected was a hernia but turned out to be more fibroids—13 in all. Rather than undergo another myomectomy and risk fibroids growing back, Davis says she'll instead have her uterus removed. She's done having kids, so "at this point, I just don't think that I need it. And the doctor seems to agree," she says. The hysterectomy is scheduled for Friday. "I feel confident that my life will be better" without the worry and anxiety and discomfort, she tells People. And "I will never miss having a period," she adds. She hopes that ending her silence around the issue will make others feel less alone.