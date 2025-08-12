Mountain Lion Attacks Girl, 11, Feeding Chickens

Victim is expected to recover
Posted Aug 12, 2025 3:00 AM CDT
Mountain Lion Attacks Girl, 11, Feeding Chickens
An 11-year-old California girl was attacked by a mountain lion as she fed her family's chickens outside their Malibu home Sunday evening. The girl, who is expected to recover, was hospitalized with injuries to her arm, leg, and lower back, USA Today reports. Mountain lions, also called cougars or pumas, are common in the area, but attacks on humans are rare. Authorities believe the animal involved was a young adult male, which was located and shot and killed, KTLA reports. DNA testing will confirm the euthanized animal was the same one responsible for the attack. (A 4-year-old boy was recently attacked by a mountain lion on a popular hiking trail in Washington.)

