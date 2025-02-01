Army Withholds Name of Female Pilot Killed in DC Crash

The Army released the identities of the two men aboard the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines regional jet in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, but the New York Times reports it took the "extraordinary step" not to name the female pilot due to a request from her family for privacy. When a service member is killed during a peacetime accident or in a combat zone, the Army typically releases their names to the public about 24 hours after their family has been notified.

"At the request of the family, the name of the third soldier will not be released at this time. That pilot is also DUSTWUN," the Army said in a statement, referencing "duty status-whereabouts unknown," a temporary designation until her remains are recovered from the Potomac River where the aircraft went down near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Army officials said the pilot was undergoing her annual evaluation flight with an evaluator on board. Although it's not clear why the pilot's family requested privacy, the Times notes that it came after President Trump blamed the helicopter crew for the accident that killed 67 people and before the investigation has been complete.

Reuters also points out that Trump has suggested without evidence that the disaster was a result of diversity efforts on the part of the Federal Aviation Administration and that there have been conspiracy theories about the identities of the Black Hawk crew members. Viral posts said Jo Ellis, a transgender pilot with the Virginia National Guard, was flying the helicopter, but Ellis posted a video proving that wasn't true. All that's known about the pilot is that she was a captain. But the Army did reveal the names of the other two crew members killed: Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Md., and Staff Sgt. Ryan O'Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Ga. (More Potomac plane crash stories.)